Why You Should Always Use Whole Eggs When Making Slow Cooker Breakfast Casserole

Making a breakfast casserole in a slow cooker is an easy way to turn ingredients like bacon or sausage, cheese, eggs, and sometimes hash browns into a complete meal. Using your slow cooker, or cooking in the oven at a lower temperature, gives the breakfast casserole time to fully cook, allows all of the flavors to meld, and makes for an easy cleanup. But if you typically prefer egg whites over whole eggs in your breakfast, it's not the best ingredient for this slow-cooked casserole.

Egg whites are mostly water and therefore won't hold up to the long cooking time; you won't get the fluffy consistency needed to meld with the other ingredients. If you don't want to use all whole eggs, you could combine whole eggs with a couple of egg whites, just keep in mind that the casserole might not result in the same amount of servings. You can also make a breakfast casserole with only egg whites, but you'll need to mix it with an ingredient like Greek yogurt to obtain creaminess and it will require a reduced cooking time.