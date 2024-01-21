Add Herbs To Your Fried Egg Whites For An Easy Way To Brighten Up Breakfast

Eggs are one of the best ways to start the day — quick to cook, easy to have on hand, and packed with protein. With so many ways to prepare them, you might never run out of new ways to add an egg or two to your breakfast. If fried eggs with crispy edges are your go-to method, we've got a delicious herby upgrade that adds color and texture to your plate, adapted from a recipe in Melissa Clark's "Dinner: Changing The Game". And we'll add that even if you're not a fan of fried eggs, Clark's method of frying fresh herbs in the saute pan before cracking in an egg is a genius way to add new flavor to your breakfast, and could be adapted for more methods than fried eggs.

You might already be accustomed to adding fried herbs as a crunchy garnish to other dishes like steaks and pasta. What makes the technique such a great addition to eggs in particular is the burst of color that contrasts with the glossy egg whites as you fry your eggs as well as that hit of botanical flavor that will elevate a simply cooked egg.