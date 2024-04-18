How To Prevent Beans From Breaking Open While Cooking

Are your beans always bursting open while cooking, leaving you with a mushy mess instead of tender, intact legumes? Fear not! There are two simple tricks that will prevent this culinary catastrophe and ensure your beans maintain their shape and texture: gentle simmering and infrequent stirring.

First, when cooking beans avoid vigorous boiling, as this can cause the skins to break open. Instead, maintain a low, steady heat that barely causes any movement in the pot. To achieve this gentle simmer, start by bringing your pot of beans and water to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat down to low and let the beans simmer for an extended period. You should see only slight movement throughout the liquid, with small bubbles breaking the surface occasionally. If the liquid is actively bubbling, adjust the heat accordingly to maintain a benign simmer.

The second important tip is to resist the urge to stir your beans too frequently while they are simmering away. Stirring too often also causes the beans to split open, especially if they're already tender. Instead, stir very gently and only occasionally to redistribute the beans and ensure even cooking.