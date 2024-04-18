The Expert-Approved Cocktail Pairing For Tamales

Tamales are already pretty great on their own. The soft cornmeal dough combined with the savory fillings makes for an addictive, rich bite. You can make a delicious batch of Instant Pot spicy beef tamales or the more traditional tamales de rajas. Either way, you end up with something tasty. This flavorful, portable dish doesn't need much else added, but if you want to elevate your dining experience, try pairing your next tamale with a paloma cocktail.

"I love a Paloma with a nice and herbal reposado tequila," Molly Horn, Manager of Cocktail Strategy & Spirits Education at Total Wine & More, told Tasting Table. "The savory notes of grapefruit juice are complemented by those herbal and oak notes in the tequila and pair very well with the savory, rich flavors of a tamale."

A paloma is a tequila-based cocktail with tequila, lime juice, and a grapefruit soda like Squirt. It is equal parts tart, sweet, and earthy without being too alcohol-forward in flavor. Horn points out how this cocktail works particularly well for tamales since it cuts through some of the dish's richness. This cocktail introduces flavor elements such as bitterness and acidity, creating a more complex flavor palette.