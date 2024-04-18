The Type Of Beer You Should Never Use To Braise Meat, According To An Expert

If you're craving a tender, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth cut of meat, braising is the way to go. But if you really want to amp up the flavor of your slow-simmered entrée, the secret lies in braising your meat with a boozy splash of beer. Plenty of carnivorous cooks swear by the additional ingredient, which provides just enough acid to help break down the meat's connective tissues while infusing the cut with the robust, earthy flavors of the fermented brew.

However, not every type of beer works for this technique. To learn which kind of brew to avoid using in our braising liquid, Tasting Table spoke to chef Aris Tuazon, the owner of the Filipino-Spanish tapas restaurant 87 Ludlow in New York City. Tuazon, who regularly whips up plates starring pork belly, short rib, pork hock, and bone marrow, certainly knows a thing or two about cooking meat to perfection.

When it comes to beer-braising meats, Tuazon recommends steering clear of light or fruity beers as well as ales, such as India pale ales (aka IPAs). "I find that when cooked at high heat they make the final flavor [of the meat] too bitter," he explains. Indeed, IPAs should be avoided whenever you cook with beer. Given their highly hoppy (and, therefore, highly acidic) profile, the artisanal ales are much more bitter than other beer varieties. While that might make for an enjoyable sip when consumed as a beverage, you probably don't want the IPA's bitterness to color the taste of your food.