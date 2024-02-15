A Splash Of Beer Will Take Braised Brisket Up A Level

Any brisket braiser will tell you how beautiful a thing it is from the meat's striking blackening and tender texture, right down to its rich flavors. However, you'll find a common feature in only the best-braised brisket recipes. A catalyst for deep roasted flavors and an impressive dark bark is none other than beer.

Beers are the big guns of braising, which is a slow cooking method that involves simmering the meat in liquid. Think of the meat as self-basting. The beef should be infused with flavors from the liquid and browned to perfection by the end of the cooking. However, with beer in the mix, the taste is increased tenfold. It adds depths of flavors that especially highlight the beef's essence.

To elevate your braised brisket, simply add a splash of beer to the braising liquid and bring it to a simmer. As the beef roasts slowly, it becomes infused with aromas from the beer and the beer's acidity tenderizes the beef until its connective tissues begin to break down. The resulting beef is tender, comes apart effortlessly, and harbors deep, earthy flavors that testify to the slow brew of beer-based aromas.