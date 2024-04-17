Your Kitchen Is Full Of Appliances That Can Cook Eggs To Perfection

There's an old legend that says the many folds in a chef's hat represent the 100 ways to cook an egg. While that may or may not be true, it is evidence that eggs are infinitely adaptable in the kitchen, even in stories passed down through generations. You might reach for your favorite skillet when considering your next egg recipe, but instead, why not add to the hundreds of ways eggs can be cooked by expanding your repertoire to include the other appliances that might be underused in your kitchen.

Your kitchen is likely stocked with various appliances tailored to cooking eggs in different styles, such as hard-boiled, softly scrambled, or delicately poached. Harnessing the full capabilities of your investment in equipment might just surprise you by elevating an ordinary egg into a perfectly cooked masterpiece. Taking advantage of these appliances also frees up your stovetop, allowing you to focus on other essential components of a recipe.