The Absolute Best Tequila For Your Cinco De Mayo El Diablo Cocktail, According To An Expert
Enjoying an El Diablo cocktail is a great way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in devilish fashion. El Diablo cocktails are usually spicy and tangy thanks to ginger beer (or ale) and lime juice, and have a rich sweetness to them from the addition of crème de cassis. This made us wonder what the absolute best tequila to complement the flavors of our Cinco de Mayo El Diablo cocktail is.
To answer this question, we spoke with Molly Horn, the manager of cocktail strategy and spirits education at Total Wine & More. "An El Diablo is at its best with a Reposado tequila," she began. "The refreshing citrus and agave notes and the vanilla and caramel notes bridge together the various flavors in the cocktail," she added. She joins other experts who agree that Reposado tequilas, with their sophisticated and nuanced tastes, work in a wide array of complex cocktails.
Reposado tequilas must spend at least two months aging or resting in oak barrels. Since they go down smoothly, you can sip Reposado tequila neat. With a balanced flavor profile and a range of beautiful complementing notes, Reposados are versatile and perfect in mixed drinks.
Reposado tequilas are versatile and perfect in El Diablo or other high-end tequila cocktails
We dove further in our conversation with Molly Horn and asked for her Reposado recommendations. She stated, "I recommend one that marries citrus, herbal, and oak notes to elevate all the other ingredients, such as El Tequileño Reposado or El Padrino Reposado." El Tequileño Reposado tequila has subtle notes of vanilla and a hint of spiciness, making it a perfect bridge for the other flavors in an El Diablo cocktail. El Padrino Reposado tequila has more oaky and caramel notes, and a complex finish, making it perfect to mix into El Diablo cocktails and other high-end tequila cocktails.
Choosing the best tequila for your El Diablo cocktail will make your Cinco de Mayo celebration delicious and memorable. As always, drink responsibly and have a happy Cinco de Mayo.