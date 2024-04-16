The Absolute Best Tequila For Your Cinco De Mayo El Diablo Cocktail, According To An Expert

Enjoying an El Diablo cocktail is a great way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in devilish fashion. El Diablo cocktails are usually spicy and tangy thanks to ginger beer (or ale) and lime juice, and have a rich sweetness to them from the addition of crème de cassis. This made us wonder what the absolute best tequila to complement the flavors of our Cinco de Mayo El Diablo cocktail is.

To answer this question, we spoke with Molly Horn, the manager of cocktail strategy and spirits education at Total Wine & More. "An El Diablo is at its best with a Reposado tequila," she began. "The refreshing citrus and agave notes and the vanilla and caramel notes bridge together the various flavors in the cocktail," she added. She joins other experts who agree that Reposado tequilas, with their sophisticated and nuanced tastes, work in a wide array of complex cocktails.

Reposado tequilas must spend at least two months aging or resting in oak barrels. Since they go down smoothly, you can sip Reposado tequila neat. With a balanced flavor profile and a range of beautiful complementing notes, Reposados are versatile and perfect in mixed drinks.