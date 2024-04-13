The Craft Hot Sauce You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

First up on the zodiac calendar — and, if they had it their way, everywhere else — is the Aries. These fire signs are known for being hot-headed and competitive. That isn't to say they aren't lovely people to be around, they're just not people you want to compete against. When it comes to craft hot sauce, however, the only person who'd have to worry about that is Sean Evans, host of the hit YouTube series Hot Ones. On it, contestants sit face to face with Evans, who hits them with interview questions as they make their way through a lineup of wings dipped and coated into some of the hottest hot sauces on the planet.

Now, if the Aries were any craft hot sauce, they'd be one that also served as a marker that they won something — and on Hot Ones, that'd be what they call The Last Dab: Apollo. Made by the Guinness World Recorder holding chili breeder, Ed Currie of Puckerbutt Pepper Co, The Last Dab: Apollo is the final sauce in the show's lineup, and no guest completes the challenge without taking a dab of it. That's really all you need. It's the only hot sauce in the world made with the apollo pepper, and with a heat profile that's been compared to "having your head slowly lit aflame," the experience is reminiscent of these hot-headed signs. Plus, they get to feel like a winner, which all the Aries really want at the end of the day.