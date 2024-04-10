A New Report Shows Most People Would Give Up Social Media Over Chocolate

Chocolate has been a beloved and even revered food since ancient Olmec and Mayan civilizations first discovered and processed cacao around 5,500 years ago. The Mayans even deemed their traditional bitter chocolate beverage "the drink of the gods." European chocolatiers transformed bitter chocolate into a sweet artform by the 17th century, and today it remains one of the most popular flavors and ingredients in everything from baked goods to candy to hot drinks.

Worldwide fascination with chocolate continues to grow, as evidenced by a recent global report on consumer trends from The Harris Poll and Mondelēz International. When presented with a choice between giving up social media or chocolate for a month, 57% of the global population surveyed and 65% of North American consumers stated that they'd give up social media over chocolate.

Considering how glued we are to our phones, and how addicting those social media "likes" and viral videos have become, this report validates just how much we love chocolate. The same report revealed that over 80% of global consumers eat chocolate monthly, and more than 50% eat chocolate weekly. Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, chocolate pretzels and cookies, and chocolate candy ranked as the most consumed forms of chocolate worldwide.