Why You Shouldn't Bother Trying To Substitute Dried Mint With Tea

Fresh or dried mint is a must when making a classic mint jelly, spiced honey mint lamb skewers, or a mint dressing for your lentil fattoush salad. The sweet, yet cool, flavor this herb adds to dishes cannot be easily replicated. But if you are cooking with mint and need to make a substitution call, skip the dried mint tea leaves. It may seem like an easy swap, but you will be disappointed in your results because dried mint and mint tea leaves are quite different in taste. This is because mint tea leaves utilize peppermint which is quite different from the taste herby mint imparts on recipes.

The mint family has over 3,500 members and all mints aren't created equal. This is the case with the peppermint used in your tea and the spearmint which is generally the herb you are cooking with. Peppermint is warm, spicy, and pungent because it is 40% menthol, making it perfect for candy canes. Spearmint, on the other hand, contains just .5% menthol, meaning it will have a mild sweetness.