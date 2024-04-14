Did You Know That There Are Male And Female Asparagus? Here's The Difference

We know asparagus as the fresh, crunchy ingredient that you can throw into chopped salads or cheesy galettes, but you may not know the more personal qualities of this spring veggie. It turns out that asparagus can identify as male or female, but you might not be able to tell which is which at first glance. Both types have spears, can grow up to seven feet tall, and can make tiny flower buds.

So, why do asparagus separate into different genders? These veggies fall into a category of plants known as dioecious, which means the male and female parts of their flowers lie in entirely different plants. In general, female flowers absorb pollen, while male ones produce it. A multitude of plants (including corn and squash) are known as monoecious, meaning they possess flowers of both types. Some — like kiwi, cannabis, and our aforementioned crunchy veggie — segregate into two versions. If you look closely, you'll be able to see that males have orange stamens in their flowers, while females possess white pistils. This distinction is one reason why bees are so important; they carry pollen between the male and female plants so that they can reproduce.