Grate Canned Potatoes For Hash Browns With Less Prep Time

Whipping up a batch of homemade hash browns doesn't have to be a lengthy affair if you employ a clever, time-saving shortcut: Using canned potatoes. Simply drain and shred your tinned taters to bypass the hassle of cleaning and peeling fresh spuds. With this convenient move, you can assemble a stack of crispy hash browns with all those moreish, craggy edges in under 15 minutes.

Traditional hash brown recipes call for raw shredded potatoes to be placed in a clean cloth and squeezed so the natural moisture in the tubers can be removed. This is because eliminating the extra liquid in the potatoes creates crispier and less greasy hash browns. Other recipes call for the potatoes to be peeled and parboiled first, because, as the vegetables cool, the moisture inside them naturally evaporates, creating a dry layer on their surface that's prone to crisp up at speed when introduced to a hot skillet.

Using canned potatoes, that are both partially cooked and fully cooled, does away with the need to parboil the spuds. This saves heaps of time, which means you can lazily make several hash browns for breakfast hardly doing any prep work beforehand. Tinned potatoes also have a long shelf life and a single can is enough to make just enough hash browns (or oniony latkes) to serve a couple of people, without creating any waste. All you need to do is drain the potatoes, dry them with absorbent paper towel, and grate them before adding your seasonings.