Transform Leftover Chocolate Truffles Into A Sweet Cocktail Garnish

Chocolate truffles are a delicious treat that often results in leftovers. Their rich outer shell and creamy interior make them incredibly indulgent, so most people can only eat a few at a time. Sadly, even if you take care to store chocolate truffles correctly, they will only last a few weeks before starting to decline in quality. As such, it is best to enjoy them somewhat quickly. Don't worry, though, when you get tired of popping these luxurious confections straight into your mouth, we have another creative use for them: as a sophisticated garnish for your next cocktail.

While it may seem strange at first, chocolate and spirits have a lot more in common than it would seem at first glance. Just like different types of liquors have unique tasting notes, so do different types of chocolate. Many of these tasting notes are similar or the same — ranging from fruity and floral to earthy and astringent. When you pair the right chocolate with the right spirit, the tasting notes in each will be enhanced, allowing for a more elevated and complex drink, not to mention that the novelty of pairing a truffle with a cocktail will in itself make the experience that much more enjoyable.