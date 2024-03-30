The Best Way To Store Chocolate Truffles Is At Room Temperature

Knowing how to properly store candy, including chocolate truffles, is an important skill to have if you have even a hint of a sweet tooth. Chocolate truffles are delicious, rich, and creamy confections that can be a special gift or an everyday treat. As such, there are many reasons you may want to stow some away, whether it is stocking up in the sale aisle after a big holiday — along with some of our other favorite Valentine's Day chocolates — or setting some aside to savor slowly. The best news is that, while they may look fancy, chocolate truffles are quite a bit sturdier than one might expect and need not be kept in the fridge. Here is how you can easily store yours and how long you can expect them to last.

As with most types of chocolate, the main factors to protect your chocolate truffles from are heat, light, and moisture. As such, you will want to store your truffles in an airtight container and tuck that container away in a cool, dry place like a pantry. While your first instinct may be to place them into an even colder environment, like a refrigerator or freezer, to prevent melting, it simply isn't necessary. These environments are often more humid and can risk introducing the truffles to extra moisture. When stored correctly, chocolate truffles will last about two weeks before they begin to lose their quality.