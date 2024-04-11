Bottled Water Was Originally Created For Medicinal Purposes

If you buy bottled water, why do you do it? Maybe you like the convenience or the taste. Maybe you believe it's healthier than tap water. Or maybe — it's okay to admit it! — you're enticed by clever marketing from brands like Evian and Liquid Death.

For centuries, people have bought water for many of the same reasons. Monks sold bottled holy water to pilgrims during the Middle Ages, but it wasn't until the 16th and 17th centuries the industry took off. At the time, wealthy Europeans often vacationed at springs and spas, drawn by the promise of relaxation and restorative waters.

For thousands of years, people have believed that mineral water — untreated water that flows fresh from the ground — has medicinal properties. Even now, medical science agrees that mineral water may have health benefits. As the water flows through the earth, it picks up minerals from deposits in the ground. Many minerals, like calcium and magnesium, help our bodies function.

Since different springs featured different mineral deposits, each spa boasted unique health benefits. Soon, enterprising locals started selling tourists bottled water as souvenirs. The practice spread as a way for those who couldn't afford spa trips to experience the medicinal properties. Many of the bottled water brands found on grocery store shelves date back to this era: Evian opened its first bottling facility in 1826, and in 1845, Poland Spring became one of the first bottled water companies in the United States.