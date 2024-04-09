How Bobby Flay Adds Heat To Black Bass With Aji Amarillo - Exclusive

If you think Bobby Flay is going to rein it in and hue closely to tradition on the menu of his new Las Vegas French restaurant, Brasserie B, then you don't know Flay. He respects the heritage for sure — he's even dedicated an entire room to the indispensable fries that come with many dishes — but he knows that when people see his name on the menu, they have some expectations. Flay recently gave Tasting Table senior editor Alexandra Cass an exclusive interview to discuss the newest eatery in his empire and a range of other topics, and he wasn't coy about how he's spiced up some traditional brasserie fare. From scallops to prime ribeye, Flay is dialing up the heat and intensity of some otherwise staid favorites, and that extends to his preparation of black bass, which comes with a unique creation, "sauce jaune."

"Sauce jaune is a made-up name," Flay explains. "It just means yellow sauce. And what I'm using there is a yellow chili pepper from South America called aji amarillo, which I just love the flavor of." According to Flay, his black bass is a simple dish with crispy skin and "a bunch of herbs" and some olive oil. "And then underneath it is this really beautiful pale yellow sauce on the bottom of it. But when you taste it, it's like an explosion of flavor," he shares.