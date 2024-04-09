How Bobby Flay Adds Heat To Black Bass With Aji Amarillo - Exclusive
If you think Bobby Flay is going to rein it in and hue closely to tradition on the menu of his new Las Vegas French restaurant, Brasserie B, then you don't know Flay. He respects the heritage for sure — he's even dedicated an entire room to the indispensable fries that come with many dishes — but he knows that when people see his name on the menu, they have some expectations. Flay recently gave Tasting Table senior editor Alexandra Cass an exclusive interview to discuss the newest eatery in his empire and a range of other topics, and he wasn't coy about how he's spiced up some traditional brasserie fare. From scallops to prime ribeye, Flay is dialing up the heat and intensity of some otherwise staid favorites, and that extends to his preparation of black bass, which comes with a unique creation, "sauce jaune."
"Sauce jaune is a made-up name," Flay explains. "It just means yellow sauce. And what I'm using there is a yellow chili pepper from South America called aji amarillo, which I just love the flavor of." According to Flay, his black bass is a simple dish with crispy skin and "a bunch of herbs" and some olive oil. "And then underneath it is this really beautiful pale yellow sauce on the bottom of it. But when you taste it, it's like an explosion of flavor," he shares.
Aji amarillo peppers bring a fruity spice
If you haven't heard of aji amarillo, you're probably not alone. This beloved South American chile, which is a staple of Peruvian cuisine, isn't as well-known in the States, although more and more people are catching on to the spicy, yellow pepper. It packs a wallop in the Scoville department, clocking in quite a bit hotter than a jalapeño, but not as scorching as a Scotch Bonnet. The heat notwithstanding, aji amarillo peppers have a beautifully light and fruit flavor that pairs well with everything from seafood to poultry to vegetables. While they can be tough to track down fresh in the U.S., dry aji amarillo peppers are available online and in certain international markets.
French restaurants are not, of course, known for their use of hot peppers, but Flay's trademark Southwestern cooking affords him some leeway. While he loves traditional brasseries — and one Parisian landmark in particular — he also loves layering his style on top of the unfussy food the bustling restaurants are known for. "That's always been my take on this kind of food; wonderful technique, great authenticity, and classic and history to it, but I'm cooking there, so I have to put a little bit of my signature on," says Flay.
Click here for more information, or to make reservations at Brasserie B, located in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for brunch and 4:30 to 10 p.m. for dinner.