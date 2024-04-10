Skip The Can And Make Simple Soup With A Few Leftovers And Your Microwave

If you're a chronic accumulator of leftovers, repurposing them into soup is a creative and comforting avenue for a lazy weeknight meal — and the results are sure to taste far more delicious and satisfying than that canned soup you've forgotten about at the back of your pantry. Plus, by using leftovers, you start with a bowl full of ingredients that come prepared, pre-seasoned, and pre-cooked. Together they culminate in the perfect single-serving of soup. The only thing you need to do is cover them with broth and nuke them in the microwave. Oftentimes, you can even use the to-go container you brought them home in!

You'll still need to build the soup by microwaving ingredients in increments. Heftier foods like leftover meat and noodles take longer to reheat, so place them in a microwave-safe bowl first and cover them with water or broth. After around four or five minutes on high heat, hit pause and add your lighter veggies to the bowl. Then nuke everything for a few more minutes until it's all heated through. You can get as creative as you'd like with additional seasonings and clever soup garnishes for a dazzling finishing touch.