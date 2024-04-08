Take Your Grilled Cheese Wheels To The Next Level With A Marinade

When it comes to grilling, meats and veggies seem to get all the love; however, these foods are not the only ones that can benefit from being cooked over an open flame. If you are a cheese lover, don't hesitate to grill a wheel of cheese. A little halloumi and tomato on the grill is the perfect intro to this technique and is as easy as brushing your chosen cheese with olive oil and throwing it on the grill until it becomes soft, and its flavor is smoky. Once you get comfortable with this process, you may want to consider marinating the cheese to give it even more flavor.

There are many delicious ways to marinate cheese and impart a whole new layer of flavor, but the first thing to consider is whether or not it has a rind. If it has a rind that cannot be eaten because it is made of wax, plastic, paper, or cloth, remove it before marinating and grilling it. However, if the rind is edible, you can marinate the cheese with it intact, but you will want to poke holes in it so all the marinade can penetrate the surface of the cheese.