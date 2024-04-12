The Genius Way To Turn Canned Chicken Into Your Favorite Pizza
Canned chicken may be a convenient, cost-effective, and long-lasting staple to keep in your pantry, but its dulled flavor and mushy texture could use a tasty transformation. There are plenty of ways to elevate canned chicken like throwing it into a casserole, blending it into chicken salad, and stuffing it into enchiladas. A chicken-crust pizza is the latest genius way to transform canned chicken that has become a viral trend on social media platforms.
Foodie influencer Jackie Hartlaub spawned the trend with a TikTok video demonstrating a chicken crust pizza that comes together quickly with a handful of ingredients. The hack is simple: Hartlaub puts a can of drained chicken in a bowl with a raw egg, seasonings, and a cup of grated parmesan cheese, blending it into something like a cohesive pizza dough. She places the mixture on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spreading it into a thin circle to bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Then, she tops the crust with sauce, cheese, and vegetables before sliding it back into the oven to bake for another few minutes until the cheese is melted and the veggies are tender and browned.
The dry and high-heat cooking method transforms mushy, waterlogged canned chicken meat into a crispy thin crust, which uses the egg to bind it all together, while parmesan and seasonings impart a rich, savory flavor. Plus, it's a carb-free, gluten-free crust packed with protein that'll satisfy taste buds as well as keto-friendly or other high-protein, low-carb diets.
Customizations and topping pairings
There have been many more chicken-crust pizza videos since that first one went viral, with even more twists and customizations to try. Some suggest using powdered parmesan cheese for more even distribution and better absorption of excess juice from the canned chicken. You can also customize your crust seasonings with Italian dried herbs like oregano, basil, thyme, and sage. A hearty helping of cracked black pepper or red pepper flakes would add a nice kick to the savory mixture, too.
The sauces and toppings you choose for a chicken crust pizza can be as traditional or creative as you like. Chicken itself is a popular topping, so you could start with chicken pizzas like barbecue chicken. For this, just spread barbecue sauce over the crust and top with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, red onions, chicken pieces, and pickles for a spicy and tangy crunch. Since you're essentially halfway to making chicken parmesan with your pizza crust, you could go the rest of the way by topping it with pizza sauce or marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, and more parmesan cheese, then garnishing the pizza with fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
A creamy alfredo sauce would also pair wonderfully with a chicken parmesan crust. You could top the alfredo sauce with broccoli, mushrooms, and plenty of freshly cracked pepper. For a fresh, herbal pairing, try pesto sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and black olives spread over your crispy chickeny base.