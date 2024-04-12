The Genius Way To Turn Canned Chicken Into Your Favorite Pizza

Canned chicken may be a convenient, cost-effective, and long-lasting staple to keep in your pantry, but its dulled flavor and mushy texture could use a tasty transformation. There are plenty of ways to elevate canned chicken like throwing it into a casserole, blending it into chicken salad, and stuffing it into enchiladas. A chicken-crust pizza is the latest genius way to transform canned chicken that has become a viral trend on social media platforms.

Foodie influencer Jackie Hartlaub spawned the trend with a TikTok video demonstrating a chicken crust pizza that comes together quickly with a handful of ingredients. The hack is simple: Hartlaub puts a can of drained chicken in a bowl with a raw egg, seasonings, and a cup of grated parmesan cheese, blending it into something like a cohesive pizza dough. She places the mixture on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spreading it into a thin circle to bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Then, she tops the crust with sauce, cheese, and vegetables before sliding it back into the oven to bake for another few minutes until the cheese is melted and the veggies are tender and browned.

The dry and high-heat cooking method transforms mushy, waterlogged canned chicken meat into a crispy thin crust, which uses the egg to bind it all together, while parmesan and seasonings impart a rich, savory flavor. Plus, it's a carb-free, gluten-free crust packed with protein that'll satisfy taste buds as well as keto-friendly or other high-protein, low-carb diets.