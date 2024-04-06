Is There A Flavor Difference Between Black And White Cardamom?

Cardamom is a special spice belonging to the same family as ginger. These aromatic pod spices can be toasted whole or ground up. Either way, they bring a magical warming effect to your meals. Something that makes cardamom so special is that it can be used in both savory dishes, such as curries, or sweeter dishes like pastries. Cardamom can even be added to your morning coffee if you so please. Beyond cooking, this spice has also effectively been used as a way to clean your teeth. With such versatility, it's easy to see why it's so coveted in the world of spices and favored by chefs like Nadiya Hussain.

Within cardamom, there are variations based on color: green, black, and white. Green and white cardamom are essentially the same thing; white cardamom is just green cardamom that has been bleached and made mild. Black cardamom, meanwhile, comes from a different plant and offers a bolder flavor. Though black and white cardamom may seem somewhat similar at first glance, the flavors and correct uses for each type are not the same — and the differences go far beyond just color.

The nuances of each type are just another reason why this spice is so magical. When learning how to cook with cardamom, you want to get the most out of it so you can enjoy the "queen of spices" in all its glory, and knowing the differences between these two types helps.