When You're In A Pinch, Cardamon Works In Place Of Ground Ginger

We've all been there: You're following a recipe and you're sure you have all the ingredients in your pantry when suddenly you get to a step and make the horrifying realization that you're actually missing a key ingredient. Luckily, in situations like these, you can often make an easy substitute that won't greatly impact the flavor or texture of your dish. One great example of this is cardamom and ginger. Cardamom is a surprisingly good substitution for ground ginger in a recipe. Like ginger, cardamom has a unique, peppery flavor profile to it.

Both spices are incredibly aromatic, packing a powerful flavor punch in your dishes. Plus, in many recipes, such as pumpkin pie, you might find cardamom and ginger used together anyway. Another unique aspect of these spices is their fresh, citrus-tasting notes. Both cardamom and ginger have a light, citrusy taste. That said, ginger leans more lemony, and cardamom has more of a general citrus flavor. And of course, both spices have that unique warming quality that gives dishes a subtle spice. Part of the reason these spices may have such a similar flavor profile is because they may have similar origins. Ginger is believed to grow naturally in many places, particularly in China and India. Cardamom is native to regions of southern India. Their geographic proximity could partly explain why they work so well together.