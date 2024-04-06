You Don't Have To Jump On Complicated Cocktail Trends, According To Tony Abou-Ganim - Exclusive

Seeing all the new and complicated cocktail trends has boggled our minds, but there's no need to jump on them, according to Tony Abou-Ganim, master bartender and author of "The Modern Mixologist." We spoke to Abou-Ganim at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest's Jerk Jam event and chatted about clarified milk punch, a brandy cocktail that dates back to the 1700s, making a surprising comeback.

"I mean, it's interesting, and I'm a big milk punch fan ... Sometimes people try to get a little too esoteric and jump on the bandwagon, and how geeky can we get?" Abou-Gani told us. "And there's nothing wrong with that at all, but again, sometimes it's the respect for the classics." Abou-Gani feels that a classic milk punch is wonderful as is — creamy and milky — but while he wouldn't make homemade clarified milk and add it to his milk punch, he won't stop you from doing it. "If you want to tackle [making clarified milk punch], more power to you," he said. Abou-Ganim, in essence, likes his milk punch classic. Simply mix some bourbon and rum with sugar and milk to make a traditional milk punch and call it a day.

When it comes to getting a little esoteric while developing trendy new drinks, we're guilty of this. Case in point: we have a pumpkin spice latte milk punch recipe, which we feel would ruin all other fall cocktails for you.