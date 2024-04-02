The Trick To Making The Juiciest Meatballs Simply Comes Down To Fat

We could debate all day about the best meatball recipes and still not agree. Some love their meaty spheres with a bit of sauce while others prefer lots of it. Some will cook them in the oven, others can't resist a crispy pan fry, while others go for poaching in the sauce. The options are truly varied. What we'd easily agree on, though, is that all finger-licking good meatballs have to be tender and juicy. Yet, striking the right balance of juiciness with a homemade recipe is not always easy. We'll let you in on a little secret — the trick comes down to fat content.

When cooking meat, the heat melts the fat which then spreads to coat the meat. This fat covering reduces the amount of liquid the meat loses due to the heat, thereby keeping it moist and tender. In addition to keeping your meaty treats juicy, fat enhances flavor, so it's a win-win for your taste buds. For the juiciest meatballs, be sure to use finely ground meat with a fat content of between 20% and 30%; anything more could lead to a greasy meatball, which you don't want. However, in a case where the meat you're using is leaner, hence lacking the ideal fat content, here's how you can amp up this vital ingredient.