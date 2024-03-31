What Is Peanut Milk And How Does It Compare To Other Nut Milks?

Peanut milk only takes a few steps to make. The process requires minimal kitchen items, and only water and peanuts as ingredients, but it can be customized to make the milk sweeter if preferred.

Start by soaking 1 cup of raw or roasted shelled peanuts in 4 cups of water for at least six hours, but ideally overnight. Then drain the peanuts and rinse them with cold water. Next, add these peanuts and no more than 3 cups of fresh water into a food processor or blender to mix up the milk. After a minute or so, the drink should appear blended and smooth.

Now it's time to strain the milk. This ensures that your liquid is smooth and does not include any tiny pieces of peanuts, like the pulp found in orange juice. To do this, it's recommended to use a cheesecloth or a specialized nut milk bag (available on Amazon), as peanut particles can be quite small. And that's it! Really, no joke. You can be a peanut milk creator in mere minutes after the peanuts have been soaked in water.

Peanut milk should be stored in the fridge, where it can remain drinkable for four days. Oh, and a tip: Don't throw away the strained-out peanut fragments, as those can be made into peanut flour, which can be included as an ingredient in baked goods or incorporated into homemade peanut butter. Peanuts — the gift that keeps on giving.