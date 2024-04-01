How Pork Scratchings Differ From Rinds And Cracklins

Crispy, fried pork skin is more than just your favorite gas station snack. Pork rinds make for an elevated chips and dip experience, and if you crush up fried pork skins, you can turn them into a keto-friendly bread crumb. This road trip staple is a resourceful use of all parts of the pig and comes in various flavors ranging from barbecue to Nashville hot. The snack makes appearances all over the globe: in Spain and Central America, they're called chicharrones and are often served with lime and hot sauce (we ranked the best chicharrones brands if you're looking for recommendations).

Pork rinds, pork scratchings, and pork cracklins are all similar in that they're variations of fried pork skin, but don't be fooled! Each of these iconic snacks has its unique means of preparation. While the flavor and textural differences between the products might be minimal to the untrained eye, knowing the distinctions allows you to choose the most delicious snack for your preferences.