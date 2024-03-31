Orange Satchmo: The Sazerac-Inspired Cocktail Named After Louis Armstrong

Cocktails encompass culture beyond their intrinsic alcoholic nature, be it a literary affiliation like a Hemingway tweaked daiquiri, or the Southern Comfort-based cocktail named for a movie star. Renowned jazz musician Louis Armstrong also has a sling named in his honor — the Orange Satchmo.

The moniker integrates the musician's nickname Satchmo, given to him by a music publication editor. Armstrong himself caught onto the tag, etching it on his instruments and making it the title of an autobiography. Naturally, the name makes for an ideal toast to the musician in liquid form.

The cocktail emerged in New Orleans, the city where Armstrong was born. Accordingly, it riffs on one of the city's most renowned creations — the Sazerac. It's a relatively straightforward deviation, replacing the drink's sugar component with a half-ounce pour of orange liqueur. Finished with an orange garnish, it's a drier, more citrusy amendment crafted in the late jazz musician's honor.