The Southern Comfort Cocktail Named After A Famous Movie Icon

Fandoms are wildly creative terrain. Fans write "fan fiction" in which they continue the storyline of their favorite tales in personalized offshoots. Cosplay has inspired such massive gatherings as the annual Comic-Con, and in many other ways, good art begets more good art. Even Kurt Cobain wrote "Scentless Apprentice" off the In Utero album after reading Patrick Suskind's novel "Perfume." In the same spirit, one of the most timeless cocktails in mixology history was inspired by the Southern belle protagonist in the 1936 Margaret Mitchell novel "Gone with the Wind."

The Scarlett O'Hara cocktail is smooth and punchy, like the fictional character who animated it with such lines as "Great balls of fire. Don't bother me anymore, and don't call me sugar," and "If I said I was madly in love with you you'd know I was lying." The drink combines Southern Comfort, cranberry, and lime, like a sleazy Cosmopolitan. Evocative of Miss O'Hara herself, her namesake whiskey cocktail totes a vibrant scarlet hue, aesthetically juxtaposed with the bright green lime wedge perched on the rim of the glass. For a balanced profile, the tangy lime meets dry cranberry and dials down the sweetness of the Southern Comfort.