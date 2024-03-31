Get BBQ Sauce To Stick To Chicken With The Brûlée Method

If you're tired of having sauce slide off of chicken breasts and thighs, creating a smoky mess, then it might be time to rethink how you prepare the protein. While there are factors like properly priming the piece of poultry or choosing the right sauce, there's a better way to ensure that the sweet and tangy BBQ sauce stays put. All you need to do is give glazed chicken a gentle scorch with the brûlée method.

The brûlée method is exactly what it sounds like — a flash of heat is used to caramelize a sugary surface. While this technique is commonly used to finish sugar-sprinkled crème brûlée, it can easily be adapted to crisp up sauce-covered chicken. As intense heat is applied to the protein, surface-level browning and caramelization happen more rapidly. As a result, the chicken's sweetly saucy coating can adhere more quickly. Effectively lacquering itself to the chicken, BBQ sauce can stay put without the frequent brushing and basting that would otherwise be required when following less intensive cooking methods.

Whether it happens at the beginning or end of the cooking process, brûléeing also boasts other benefits. For example, a quick scorch can help render fat, ensuring a crispier coating on the chicken. Likewise, the method can amp up aesthetics. But, most importantly, it can massively boost complexity and deepen flavor.