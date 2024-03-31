The Only Time You Really Shouldn't Swap Ricotta With Burrata

No matter what you are making, it's always frustrating to reach for an ingredient only to find you don't have it and need to figure out a substitution. While ricotta tends to be a good substitution for burrata in dishes where the cheeses are used raw, there are recipes in which the swap simply does not work well: Those that require the cheese to be melted.

To understand when and why ricotta isn't a suitable replacement for a gooey burrata recipe, it's important to understand how the two cheeses are alike — and more importantly, different. Let's start with the similarities. Both burrata and ricotta hail from Italy, and boast a luscious, creamy texture when raw that's downright irresistible. But where they diverge lies in their melting capabilities. While burrata melts into a silky and stretchy pool of deliciousness, ricotta basically doesn't melt at all. That's why you should avoid using ricotta instead of burrata in dishes where the cheese is supposed to melt.

So, why does ricotta struggle to achieve that melty goodness? It all comes down to how the cheese is made.