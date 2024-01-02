Martha Stewart Makes Fresh Ricotta With 4 Basic Ingredients

Ricotta is essential if you are making Italian favorites like lasagna, stuffed shells, pizza, or cannolis; however, if you don't have a container from the store in your fridge, no problem. Martha Stewart says you can make homemade ricotta cheese using just four basic ingredients. Ricotta cheese is comprised of milk and whey, which is also known as the cloudy, watery liquid that is leftover after you curdle and strain milk. It's also easy to make. In fact, Stewart revealed that to craft this cheesy ingredient, you only need to have organic whole milk, organic heavy cream, salt, and lemon juice in your pantry and fridge.

To make your ricotta, the media mogul explained that the first thing you do is heat your whole milk, heavy cream and salt until it is nice and warm, topping your cooking thermometer off at 195 F. Then, add some lemon juice and remove from the stove. This acidic citrus works as a coagulant that transforms your milk into curds (though you can also substitute white vinegar if you don't have lemons). Once the mixture looks like a soupy cottage cheese, Stewart strains it, pouring it into a cheesecloth stretched over a bowl. The cheesecloth catches the creamy, white curds while all of that whey collects at the bottom of the bowl.