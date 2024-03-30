The 2 Ingredients You Need To Make A Bittersweet Snake Bite Shot

If you're asking for a snake bite shot or have been passed one by a friend, you should know what you're getting yourself into. Though it isn't entirely clear just how this potent punch got its label, it's safe to say that snake bite is an accurate descriptor, as this is no subtle shooter. Made with 100-proof Yukon Jack, a sweet whiskey-based liqueur hailing from Canada, and mixed with lime cordial, this wallop of a duo will have you questioning your next drink order.

If the name of a snake bite shot isn't enough of a warning, the slogan for Yukon Jack liqueur is "The Black Sheep of Canadian Liquors." Some might describe Yukon Jack as sickly sweet. Rose's lime cordial also leans on the sweeter side, and the combination of the two is guaranteed to illicit memorable facial expressions from the drinkers who choose to go down this path. If you do happen to try this puckery pop, limit the number of shots you take unless you want to regret your decisions the next day. Though made with only two ingredients, this slammer is not one to be casually slid across bars.