Canned Black Beans And Pumpkin Are The Ultimate Hearty Stew Duo
At the heart of any quintessential comfort meal is steaming hot food that exudes as much warmth and familiarity as it does flavor. Needless to say, stews fit the bill perfectly. With countless recipes passed down through generations, this dish comes with unparalleled versatility. No matter what you're in the mood for, rest assured there's a stew to match it. When you're craving something hearty and intense but not too overwhelming, find the unexpected answer in a pot of stew filled with canned black beans and pumpkins.
Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye first brought together this formidable duo in her Hearty Pumpkin and Black Bean Casserole recipe, but its magic works just as well in stews. Both ingredients share a similar earthy tone, but differ vastly in nuances, which makes for a flavor synergy full of intrigue and excitement. The black beans have a nutty and creamy depth that complements the pumpkin's rustic sweetness exceptionally well. After simmering together for hours with various condiments, they come together seamlessly into a beautifully complex concoction.
Moreover, since canned black beans tend to be packed with plant-based proteins, this pairing is an especially stellar choice for vegetarian stews. Together with pumpkin and its rich range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they give the dish a well-balanced, filling nutritional profile without skimming on flavors.
A hearty duo that can be added to almost any stew
Given how versatile canned black beans and pumpkin are as individual ingredients, it's no surprise they're just as adaptive together in a plethora of stews. In a classic vegetable stew brimming with cozy, wholesome flavors, their earthy tones are a perfect fit. You'll often find tomato sauce as a base for these stews, coating the beans and pumpkin in a tangy richness that makes every spoonful heavenly.
When fall's around the corner, you can channel the season's hearty essence with this magical pairing as well. Pair it with other squash, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, and other seasonal harvests that you like. Mix in a pumpkin purée with dried herbs and warm spices for extra thickness and flavor cohesion and there you have it — fall in a pot.
Beyond regular stews, this pairing would also work for chili recipes. It's a slight twist on the original dish (which normally uses kidney beans), but it works just as well in absorbing that signature deeply savory, subtly spicy taste. If you want something brighter, however, coconut curry would also be worth a shot. Frequently dotted with legumes and vegetables for both textural and flavor boosts, this dish can only get better with black beans and pumpkin in the mix.