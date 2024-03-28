You Can Store Grapes Longer By Keeping The Stems

There are lots of different types of grapes that can be used for snacking or making jams, jellies, or even juices. Concord, Cotton Candy, and Black Muscat are among some of the favorite bunches you can select from. Some are sweet, some are tart, and some are just right. Of course, if you need to take a taste before you purchase, make sure that you use proper etiquette for sampling grapes at the supermarket. No one wants soft, mushy grapes; however, once you select your bunch, if you want to keep them fresh after you bring them home there are some storage tips to keep in mind.

Remember, like any fruit, vegetable, flower, or plant, once you pick a grape, its days are numbered. The lifespan of this fruit is dependent on a few factors that you can control, the first being that you select quality grapes. You want to pick those that are firm, smooth, and not sticky or shriveled. The second is that the grapes should remain on the stem while in storage. This preserves them because it keeps the grapes sealed and therefore prevents air from entering them. Finally, you shouldn't wash your grapes until you're ready to eat them — and if you do, make sure you dry them thoroughly. Washing your grapes creates moisture which in turn breeds bacteria that destroys the fruit and accelerates its decay process.