How Alon Shaya Avoids Grainy Hummus With One Simple Tip - Exclusive

Making hummus at home is a great way to take back control of what ingredients you're putting into your body. But, as much as we hate to admit it, sometimes our homemade hummus comes out with an unpleasant grainy texture. While at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest, Tasting Table had a chance to sit down with celebrity chef Alon Shaya after his Master Class where he shared the secret to making creamy hummus every time.

During his Master Class, Shaya talked a lot about hummus. When we asked if he had any other tips, he said, "I think the peeled garbanzo beans are the big thing." Peeling garbanzo beans (also known as chickpeas) can be a big pain, but with one simple trick, you'll never need to peel garbanzo beans again. The trick is to soak the garbanzo beans in water and baking soda to soften the skins, which will then dissolve when they are cooked, saving you the chore of massaging dozens of chickpeas for hours. The important part is that you aren't putting the garbanzo beans into the food processor with the skins intact since that's what causes the unpleasant texture.

Instead of skinning the garbanzo beans by hand or soaking them in baking soda, Shaya prefers buying pre-skinned and dried garbanzo beans commonly used for Indian cuisine since that cuts out both extra steps. It's much easier, and cooking at home is all about cutting out unnecessary steps.