Chef Michael White's Best Tips For Making Fresh Pasta At Home - Exclusive

Using the right ingredients is essential for many recipes, especially those with a limited number of elements. Pasta relies heavily on flour, which comes in many quality levels and styles. "You can make pasta with all-purpose flour, but there's a reason why they use 00 flour for egg pasta: it's much softer and, therefore, has a different texture," White says, adding that it is easy to distinguish the two in a side-by-side comparison. Finer flour is of particular importance for optimal dough hydration when using a pasta machine.

Egg pasta requires large eggs vs medium to obtain the ratio required for the best consistency, White also notes. He always weighs ingredients to ensure total precision, which he points out is unlike some traditional Italian recipes that vaguely call for "a glass of water" and other subjective measurements.

Having recently opened Paranza at the Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, White continues to train his pasta prowess in a range of environments. Due to the island's high humidity levels, he says, "We have a climate-controlled room that we're working in to make the pasta." Although the multitude of factors at play for successful pasta might seem daunting, it's worth it. As White remarks, "If it were that easy, everybody would do it, right?"

Paranza is now open at Atlantis Paradise Island, with a menu featuring innovative Italian regional cuisine in a fine dining setting.