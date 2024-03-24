Andrew Zimmern Likes To Keep It Simple When It Comes To Taco Toppings - Exclusive
Sometimes simplicity is king, and Andrew Zimmern, famed American chef, TV host, restaurateur, and a man who is scared to try McNuggets (we don't blame him) agrees when it comes to taco toppings. We recently spoke to Zimmern at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest's Taste of Paradise event and learned his favorite taco is a classic al pastor-style. "I'm kind of an al pastor guy," he gushed before adding, "But over the last five or six years ... any kind of taco guisado. Something that's made with braised meat, something wet."
When asked what his go-to taco toppings were for tacos al pastor or guisado, Zimmern answered, "Just a little cilantro, lime, and onion." In other words, KISS — keep it simple, silly. Fair enough, but we dug a little deeper and asked if he includes anything else in addition to the meat. "Whatever sort of spicy, saucy thing [is] recommended," was his response. We get it, the chef's choice often reigns supreme. This made us wonder about Zimmern's thoughts on sour cream and guacamole.
Keep the sour cream and guacamole out of Andrew Zimmern's tacos
For the best tacos, Andrew Zimmern is not a fan of loading them with toppings. "I'm not a sour cream and guacamole person on a taco," he said. Seeing us in disbelief, Zimmern tossed us a bone; sometimes he's fine with adding sour cream and guacamole to a burrito. That said, if you ever get the chance to whip up a meal for the chef, be sure to follow at least one or two of the 14 tips you need when making burritos.
One thing's for sure: Zimmern would not judge you even if you load up your tacos and burritos. "I'm not yucking on your yum," he said after we declared our love for a massive Tex-Mex burrito brimming with sour cream and a copious amount of guacamole.
Despite the growing trend of heavily loaded and sophisticated iterations — like smash burger, smoked, banh mi, and gochujang fried chicken tacos — Zimmern remains a purist at heart. Keep it simple when it comes to taco toppings; be sure his sour cream and guacamole are served on the side; and never, ever add McNuggets to his meal! In a food world teeming with complex flavors and endless options, this chef thinks it's worth taking a moment to appreciate a little simplicity.