Andrew Zimmern Likes To Keep It Simple When It Comes To Taco Toppings - Exclusive

For the best tacos, Andrew Zimmern is not a fan of loading them with toppings. "I'm not a sour cream and guacamole person on a taco," he said. Seeing us in disbelief, Zimmern tossed us a bone; sometimes he's fine with adding sour cream and guacamole to a burrito. That said, if you ever get the chance to whip up a meal for the chef, be sure to follow at least one or two of the 14 tips you need when making burritos.

One thing's for sure: Zimmern would not judge you even if you load up your tacos and burritos. "I'm not yucking on your yum," he said after we declared our love for a massive Tex-Mex burrito brimming with sour cream and a copious amount of guacamole.

Despite the growing trend of heavily loaded and sophisticated iterations — like smash burger, smoked, banh mi, and gochujang fried chicken tacos — Zimmern remains a purist at heart. Keep it simple when it comes to taco toppings; be sure his sour cream and guacamole are served on the side; and never, ever add McNuggets to his meal! In a food world teeming with complex flavors and endless options, this chef thinks it's worth taking a moment to appreciate a little simplicity.