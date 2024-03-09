The Unexpected Fast Food Staple Andrew Zimmern Has Yet To Try - Exclusive

If there's anyone who can brazenly bite into fish eyeballs or chomp head cheese like a champ, it's Andrew Zimmern. As the longtime host of Food Network's "Bizarre Foods," the celebrity chef has tasted hundreds of unique dishes across the globe — many of which rarely appear on menus stateside. But while the New York native never shies away from trying new things, there's one type of cuisine he's yet to explore fully. As strange as it might sound, the world-famous foodie is a fish out of water when it comes to fast food.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Zimmern explained that he's been checking more chain restaurants off his list to combat this culinary sore spot. Recent social media posts confirm his efforts, showing the chef dipping into fast food favorites for his followers. "Well, I love food — and I'm not a food snob — but I was kind of surprised at how great the [Wendy's] Frosty was," he tells Tasting Table.

But don't let his latest foray with the Frosty fool you — there's still plenty of ground for him to cover, especially regarding one magical McDonald's menu item. The chicken McNugget is just about as American as apple pie, but Zimmern confesses he's yet to experience its crispy deliciousness.