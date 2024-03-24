Don't Toss Out The Salty Goodness Of Leftover Corned Beef Broth

Some folks limit their corned beef consumption to St. Patrick's Day, but many others enjoy the taste of it year-round. Whether we're baking it in a casserole or glazing the beef for a delicious piece of brisket, we're always thinking of creative uses for canned corned beef. Yet, despite cooking it up every which way, there's one part that is usually underutilized: the broth.

Corned beef is made from beef brisket that has been cured in a savory brine. Complete with aromatics like garlic, coriander, mustard seed, black peppercorn, and bay leaves, both the corned beef and the broth come with a rich, peppery kick. With all that flavor, the brine holds too much potential to simply be poured down the drain after plating the meat. Whether it's your own homemade rendition or from a can, the spicy lusciousness of the broth can easily be used to make soups and stews, infusing them with a beefy taste.

While it's made with all these incredible spices, it's also made with salt — a lot of it. Before using the broth for your beef stew or an easy French onion soup, you'll need to dilute it. Not only will this prevent that mouth-puckering, overly salted flavor from seeping through, but it also helps to bulk up the broth, since one can of corned beef probably won't be enough for whatever recipe you're making. Adding water helps to reduce salinity, but you can also opt for unsalted beef broth.