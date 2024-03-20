Michter's Master Distiller Says This Is The Best Water To Cleanse Your Palate When Tasting Whiskey - Exclusive

Although it may not look like it at first glance, a whiskey tasting is different than a group of friends knocking back shots at the bar. With each whiskey, you want to dive deep into the subtle nuances that each bottle has to offer. To keep the previous whiskey from coating your tongue, and throwing off your sense of taste in the process, many whiskey lovers will use a glass of water to cleanse their palate. To help us understand what water makes the best palate cleanser we sat down with Dan Mckee, Master Distiller at Michter's Distillery.

"I prefer a room temperature, neutral water," Mckee told us. "One that doesn't have a lot of minerals or carbonation, sparkling, things like that. I just want plain tap water actually." While plain tap water won't be winning any Michelin stars anytime soon, its lack of character is exactly what you need in a palate cleanser. "Just like anything, your ice cubes, any outside environments can affect your palate, everything," Mckee said. It's the attention to detail that will elevate your whiskey status from amateur to connoisseur.

Although Switzerland's tap water may be the best in the world, Mckee didn't think Louisville was very far behind. "We're very lucky in Louisville, Kentucky. The Louisville Water Company is consistently ranked in the top five of North America for water quality, and we get a very high-quality, neutral water. It makes a huge difference," he shared.