Review: New Fast Casual Restaurant Kernel Offers Robots, A Chipotle Pedigree, And Decent Vegan Food

Kernel is a plant-based fast-food restaurant that serves up burgers, salads, chicken sandwiches, vegetable sides, and cookies. The menu is chef-driven and very fresh ingredient-focused. While there are plenty of other plant-based fast-food restaurants out there, Kernel is unique in the restaurant experience. Between prepping and cooking food or taking orders, many restaurants have upwards of 15 people working at a time. Kernel, on the other hand, does most of its work using robots.

Let me explain. The food itself is prepared by a human team in a central kitchen and then transported via a cooler attached to a bike to the location (soon to be, multiple locations) throughout the day to ensure freshness. Then, robots help on the line to finish cooking and packaging the food with just three human staff members in the store replenishing the robot's inventory.

The ordering process is also unique where guests order on the online application or website, either in advance or upon arrival by scanning a QR code. Once ordered and paid through the app, guests will get an estimated wait time. When the food is ready, they'll get a text with a locker number that is holding the food. Finally, once guests find their locker they can text "unlock" to the phone number, and their locker is opened. This allows for a seamless, no-contact ordering and pickup experience.