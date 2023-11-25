13 Best Spots For Vegan Cocktails In NYC

It's no surprise that New York City has some of the best cocktail bars in the world. And with a growing interest in plant-based diets globally, it's only fitting that outstanding vegan cocktail bars would also pop up from Brooklyn to the Bronx. After all, as diners opt for menus featuring plant-based meat brands, they're also looking for spots that can serve up a great vegan cocktail to pair.

One in three Americans identify as "flexitarian" as of 2019, and California and New York are leading the charge in plant-based eateries, according to Forbes. Research suggests that in just 10 years, plant-based options on menus have increased by 65%, according to VegNews. It's a rapidly growing industry and plant-based diners want the freedom to order a cocktail that doesn't contain non-vegan ingredients, like milk, honey, egg whites, or other animal-derived bar staples.

But in a city as large as New York, how do you narrow down what spot is worth the Resy war? As a veteran pescetarian for the last 18 years, NYC resident for four, and former senior editor of a national wine, beer, and spirits magazine, I'm well versed in vegan dining and drinking culture in the Big Apple. So, I narrowed down my favorite spots serving up the city's best vegan libations based on my own experiences and Yelp reviews.