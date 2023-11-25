13 Best Spots For Vegan Cocktails In NYC
It's no surprise that New York City has some of the best cocktail bars in the world. And with a growing interest in plant-based diets globally, it's only fitting that outstanding vegan cocktail bars would also pop up from Brooklyn to the Bronx. After all, as diners opt for menus featuring plant-based meat brands, they're also looking for spots that can serve up a great vegan cocktail to pair.
One in three Americans identify as "flexitarian" as of 2019, and California and New York are leading the charge in plant-based eateries, according to Forbes. Research suggests that in just 10 years, plant-based options on menus have increased by 65%, according to VegNews. It's a rapidly growing industry and plant-based diners want the freedom to order a cocktail that doesn't contain non-vegan ingredients, like milk, honey, egg whites, or other animal-derived bar staples.
But in a city as large as New York, how do you narrow down what spot is worth the Resy war? As a veteran pescetarian for the last 18 years, NYC resident for four, and former senior editor of a national wine, beer, and spirits magazine, I'm well versed in vegan dining and drinking culture in the Big Apple. So, I narrowed down my favorite spots serving up the city's best vegan libations based on my own experiences and Yelp reviews.
1. Hangawi
In the heart of Koreatown, Hangawi is a Korean vegan spot known for its unique dining setup, prix-fixe menu options, and delicious food. Upon entering, guests are asked to remove their shoes and sit at floor level to dine on Michelin-rated plant-based dishes, like the Korean bulgogi stone bowl rice dish and the Korean pancakes platter.
But the drinks selection is not to be missed. Amidst a variety of hot and iced teas, soda, freshly squeezed juices, sake, and Asian and Western wines, Hangawi is shaking up cocktails made from Soju. The national distilled beverage of Korea is made from rice and other ingredients like wheat, barley, or sweet potato to create a clear alcohol that ranges from 16-25% alcohol by volume.
The vegan cocktails combine soju with Korean-inspired flavors like schisandra tea, lychee, honeydew, Asian pear juice, and more. Try the Purple Lotus made from butterfly pea flower, elderflower, fresh lime, thyme, Korean black raspberry wine, and soju, or the Floating Lily, made from honeydew, cucumber, mint, and soju.
(212) 213-0077
12 East 32 Street, New York, NY 10016
2. Blossom
Located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Blossom is a vegan favorite that is perfect for a casual brunch or dinner. Snag a table on the outdoor patio or inside its bright and airy space to dine on veganized comfort foods. While all menu items are vegan, items are labeled if they are gluten, nut, and soy-free as well. Must-have menu selections include the vegan nachos, Caesar salad with crispy seitan, and tofu BLT.
But the true star of Blossom is its vegan cocktail options, which rotate seasonally. Steamed apple cider, apple-infused bourbon, allspice dram, and apple bitters make up the Kentucky Mulled Cider — a perfect sip when temperatures dip low in New York City. Or cool off with the refreshing Pumpkin Margarita, a classic cocktail complete with fresh pumpkin puree, and allspice. As a bonus, Blossom can make many of its cocktails with alcohol-free liquors — perfect when dining out with friends who may not imbibe.
(212) 875-2600
507 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10024
3. P.S. Kitchen
For pre-theater bites and libations or a Sunday brunch, head over to P.S. Kitchen. This spot is located in the center of the bustling Theater District and serves up vegan fare in its indoor and outdoor dining rooms. Gluten-free items are labeled accordingly on the menu and many dishes can swap in a gluten-free bun or lettuce wrap. Try the crispy maitake wings with your choice of sauce or any of P.S. Kitchen's signature burgers and sandwiches.
And what better way to enjoy your vegan feast than with the perfect cocktail selection? The drink menu boasts all the classics — think Manhattan, Negroni, and margarita. But flip to the signature cocktail list for seasonal specialties that will make your mouth water. A touch of malbec, cinnamon, lemon, and whiskey make up the "Malbec, to the Future" cocktail, and white rum, mission fig, thyme, lemon, and Brut is the fruity mixture called the Mission Accomplished. P.S. Kitchen also has a wide selection of mocktails for non-alcoholic options and brunch favorites, like a mimosa special for the table.
(212) 651-7247
246 West 48 Street, New York, NY 10026
4. Avant Garden
Tucked away in the East Village, Avant Garden is the first of the many restaurants under the vegan restaurant group Overthrow Hospitality. The dark and cozy space is perfect for noshing on vegetable-forward small plates over stunning cocktails. It's no surprise Tasting Table named it the best vegan restaurant in New York.
The Michelin-rated restaurant serves upscale meatless meals, like tagliatelle pasta and artichoke toast, without a meat replacement in sight. The drinks menu, meanwhile, is small, yet meticulously designed. Guests can order batch-made classics, like a martini, Old Fashioned, Manhattan, or Negroni. Then, a rotating list of signature cocktails is worth a try, like the Poppy Gibson made from aquavit, blanc vermouth, lemon, and cucumber, or, the namesake Avant Garden, made from blanco tequila, génépy, lime, and herbs. Avant Garden also offers a wide selection of wines, beer, ciders, and zero-proof mocktails.
https://www.avantgardennyc.com/
(833) 328-4588
95 Avenue A, Second Floor, New Yor, NY 10009
5. Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan
With three locations in Manhattan — Bowery, West Village, and East Village — this Szechuan Chinese restaurant is vegan heaven already known as one of the best restaurants for Chinese takeout in NYC. If you plan to eat and drink there, the space can get busy, so be sure to make a reservation for indoor or outdoor seating before stopping by. Don't skip the dan dan noodles, scallion pancakes, and vegetable wontons in chili oil.
When it comes to drinks, classics get a Szechuan twist. The namesake The Spicy Moon is an outstanding option using floral chamomile, smokey mezcal, spices, and Madeira for a drink reminiscent of a Manhattan. Other options include New Moon Mojito with blackberries, mint, and light rum or a purple-hued Ube Mule with butterfly pea-infused vodka, lime, ginger beer, kombucha, and Cointreau. If you can't decide, try the Surprise Me! option, where guests give the bartender free rein to create something delicious.
Multiple Locations
6. ABCV
ABCV is one of the many acclaimed global restaurants led by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The Michelin-rated spot is located near Union Square and boasts a light and airy interior with an open kitchen concept. A second location recently opened in South Street Seaport's long-awaited food hall, Tin Building. The brunch, lunch, dinner, and prix fixe menus highlight vegetables through shareable plates and plant-forward cuisine, like the green chickpea hummus, dosa, and whole roasted cauliflower.
The cocktail offerings also lean into the plant-forward theme, utilizing fruits and vegetables. Green apple, sage, and lime star in the Sparkling Green Apple while marjoram, sage, tarragon, and lemon elevate gin in the Autumn Herb Collins. Spins of classics like Concord grape margarita and a Meyer lemon spritz also shine on the menu. ABCV offers homemade juices, tonics, sodas, and vibrations for non-alcoholic options, too.
(212) 475-5829
38 East 19 Street, New York, NY 10003
7. JaJaJa
Find this vegan Mexican spot in the Lower East Side, West Village, Hudson Yards, and Williamsburg. The chorizo nachos and burritos smothered in green, white, and red salsas reminiscent of the Mexican flag are the most popular Instagram dishes. But the tacos, bowls, quesadillas, and enchiladas are worth a try, too.
And like every great Mexican restaurant, it offers a wide selection of cocktails. JaJaJa stocks its bar with outstanding mezcal and tequila bottles that are served on the rocks or mixed into outstanding drinks. Tequila lovers should try the Popcorn Y Pasión with a whimsical popcorn garnish and fruity flavor. Mezcal aficionados will love JaJaJa's take on an espresso martini called the Café Martín, where smoky mezcal, cherry, vanilla, and lemon oil enhance the dark and roasty flavors of espresso. Non-drinkers can also enjoy spirit-free selections, like the Miche-Nada, a Michelada cocktail with non-alcoholic beer.
https://www.jajajamexicana.com
Multiple Locations
8. PLANTA Queen
You can find PLANTA New York at its buzzy NoMad and Williamsburg locations. The NoMad space, called PLANTA Queen, serves up plant-based, Asian-inspired brunch, lunch, dinner, and cocktails in a loud, large, and dimly lit space. The menu is broken up into categories of small, shareable plates that include vegan sushi, noodles, dumplings, and more.
Equally as impressive is the selection of globally-inspired cocktails. A fan favorite is the Sake To Me, a vodka and sake-based cocktail with flavors of watermelon and yuzu. Other top picks are the lychee-flavored, gin-based Lych Please or the Kombucha Mojito with rum, mint, lime, blueberry, and pomegranate. If you're not in the mood for alcohol, the free spirits list has some home runs. The Been There, Thai'd That is a beautiful symphony of Seedkup Spice 94 non-alcoholic spirit, watermelon, Thai basil, cardamom, yuzu, and agave.
https://www.plantarestaurants.com/
(917) 685-7700
15 West 27 Street, New York, NY 10001
9. Anixi
One of the best NYC restaurants to visit this year is where you can get entirely vegan shish kabobs, cured salmon, and lamb cigars. Anixi is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Chelsea and is part of the vegan restaurant group, City Roots Hospitality. The menu wows diners with miraculously realistic sunny-side-up eggs in its cheesy Khachapuri and meaty chunks in the beef mnazaleh, a steak and chickpea stew.
The dishes are beautifully paired with a carefully curated menu of wine, beer, housemade sodas, and signature cocktails that mirror the food's Mediterranean flavors. A za'atar rim with fresh cucumber and thyme makes the Za'atar Cucumber Collins a crowd favorite. Other customer picks are the Sparkling Saffron with Prosecco, gin, saffron syrup, and lime; and the deep red Spiced Sangria, a warming cocktail with chunks of fruit, whole spices, and fresh herbs swimming in the glass.
(646) 410-0946
280 8 Avenue, New York, NY 10001
10. Beyond Sushi
Since Beyond Sushi was pitched on Shark Tank, you can find its three locations in midtown Manhattan and on the Upper East Side. The team is also part of City Roots Hospitality and serves up vegan sushi and other Asian-inspired dishes using unique ingredients in a casual space. Vegan salmon, tuna, meatballs, pork belly, runny eggs, and more are iconic menu options.
Though sake, beer, and wine are available for order, the Island-inspired cocktails are arguably the best pair for the vegan sushi rolls. Flavors like orange, mango, chili, coconut, honeydew, and lychee are mixed with wine-based liquor for outstanding wow-worthy drinks. The rum-based coconut and lime-flavored Coco Rum is perfect for those who want a pina colada-like drink while the Chili Mango Margarita is a spicy and sweet twist on a classic. If you prefer something a little less sweet, the Old Fashioned is about as old school as you can get and elevated with a touch of orange blossom.
Multiple Locations
11. The Butcher's Daughter
The well-known plant-based cafe boasts farmhouse vibes across its Nolita, Williamsburg, and West Village locations. The Butcher's Daughter serves brunch, lunch, and dinner, with slightly varying menus across all spots. Menu highlights are the vegan jumbo lump crab cake and butcher's burger. The restaurant does include some dairy and egg dishes on the menu, but vegan options are labeled as such, and most can be made vegan.
The Butcher's Daughter also serves some great drinks for enjoying while nibbling on your vegan cheese board. A fruity favorite is My Blueberry Nights made with Butcher's Daughter Sassy White wine, blueberry shrub, ginger syrup, and lemon. Or stop by for happy hour where you can enjoy any of their cold-pressed juices topped with bubbles. You can also try the brunch-ready bloody Mary or opt for a mocktail at the Brooklyn location, like the Dragon Fruit Elixir made from cold-pressed yellow juice, lemongrass syrup, ginger, and dragon fruit.
https://www.thebutchersdaughter.com/
Multiple Locations
12. Superiority Burger
No vegan New York City roundup is complete without Superiority Burger. The hours can change periodically and the wait can be long, but it's worth it. Menu items vary day-to-day and typically include vegetarian dishes with many vegan options, like the namesake burger and collard greens sandwich. On weekends, stop in for "the tray" where hungry guests can dine on a breakfast spread with mimosas and Bloody Marys available to wash it down.
Speaking of drinks, the cocktail list, though not impressive, includes the classics with a few signature selections. Diners can order off of a paper placemat decorated like an old department store catalog where drinks are symbolized by dining chairs. But it's really the vibes that are worth a stop at this institution. Still, you can dig into the diner-style dishes with a house martini, daiquiri, whiskey sour, Negroni, margarita, and more.
https://www.superiorityburger.com/
(212) 253-2451
124 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009
13. Urban Vegan Kitchen
Urban Vegan Kitchen is located in the West Village in a dimly lit space with bright, graffiti-like decorations. The longtime vegan staple is also well known for its comfort food classics and plant-based brunch bites — Tasting Table even named it one of the best NYC restaurants and bars to celebrate Christmas. A second location, Urban Vegan Roots, is open in Astoria as well.
Pair your vegan wings, quesadillas, fried seitan, and po'boy sandwiches with some essential and surprisingly elegant drinks. Cocktail selections lean fruity and fun, using herbaceous and fruit-forward ingredients. Pick your poison with the It Is What It Is — a drink similar to a Long Island Iced Tea where diners can choose their liquor and enjoy it paired with lemonade, iced tea, vermouth, and bitters. Or choose from options like the Bada Bing with Tito's vodka, Luxardo, lemon, cherry, and sage; or the Fugazi with Ilegal mezcal, hibiscus, lemon, and sparkling wine.
(646) 438-9939
https://urbanvegankitchen.com/
41 Carmine Street, New York, NY 100014