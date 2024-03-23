Balance The Flavor Of Clams With Celery Leaves In Your Next Pasta

The best method of integration into the pasta depends on the celery leaf type. Those darker exterior leaves will have a more chewy texture, so you'll want to add a few while simmering the sauce. With a liquid braise, they'll cook down and infuse their aromatics into the pasta. Expect a flavor even more intense than the stalk, with vegetal grassiness leaning to a hint of anise. Such a dark-green herb will delectably meld into the savory and salty clam juice sauce.

Meanwhile, the more delicate, light-colored leaves make for an ideal final garnish. Finely chop, and then sprinkle them atop the pasta, giving the dish not only an herbal complexity but a dash of eye-catching green, too. They lend a palate similar to parsley but with a celery-like herbal quality, ideal for a seafood finish.

From a can of seafood and accessible celery, a world of culinary ideas emerges. Since celery exists in both European and Asian cuisines, it also opens the door for a broad inspiration of styles. Spin the dish away from an Italian palate by adding some Thai green chiles and a bit of soy sauce. And if you're after an even more herbal pasta, seek out Chinese celery for the most aromatic clam pasta possible.