Hoda Kotb's Ritz Cracker Cake Only Requires 2 Simple Ingredients

Even for experienced dessert chefs, boxed cake mix is a delicious and easy alternative to making a cake from scratch. Plus, there are infinite ingredients you can add to boxed cake mix to give it a personal, homemade touch. One recipe, requiring just two ingredients, was revealed on "Today" when host Hoda Kotb's co-workers presented her with a yellow box birthday cake embellished with Ritz crackers.

Ritz crackers aren't just visually appealing cake decorations, but they also offer the perfect complementary flavors and textures to upgrade a simple yellow-boxed cake. Just as we add salt to dessert recipes to enhance their sweetness and underlying seasonings, the Ritz crackers will add both a salty and buttery element to highlight the vanilla and sugar in a yellow cake mix.

You can break up a few sleeves of Ritz crackers with the back of a rolling pin before adding them to the cake mix's wet batter. The crackers will melt into the batter as it bakes, providing an underlying richness to the final result. If you want a nice crunchy complement to the tender cake crumb, you can crumble Ritz crackers over the top of the cake, or lightly press whole crackers into the icing-coated sides.