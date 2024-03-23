It's Time To Start Turning Frozen Berries Into Soup

If your freezer is stocked with more berries than you know what to do with, it's time to start whipping up bowls of soup. Not to be confused with smoothie bowls, berry soup is a treat all on its own, although the base ingredient remains the same. We may not see this combination on the average restaurant menu in the U.S., but berry soup is a versatile Scandinavian delicacy, often eaten as a snack, dessert, or breakfast dish. Unlike smoothie bowls, which are served cold and typically incorporate some mixture of fruit, milk, juice, ice, and greens, berry soup offers a more concentrated flavor of the fruits themselves. You can serve it cold as a refreshing meal on a sweltering day, or hot as a sweet treat to warm up during the winter — and either way, feel free to pile on toppings to elevate this dish even more.

Today's berry bowls are easy to make, typically with a short ingredient list. A modern recipe for Swedish raspberry soup includes the fruit, water, sugar, and corn or potato starch, the latter of which serves as a thickener. Since berries are boiled to make the dish, frozen fruit will work just fine here, although fresh can be used as well.