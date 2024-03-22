What A Typical Breakfast Spread Really Looks Like In Spain

If you've never been to Spain but are planning a trip in the near future, you are in for a real culinary treat, especially if you are a fan of breakfast. A traditional Spanish breakfast isn't big, but it is definitely a meal to be savored. However, don't expect to find American favorites like eggs, bacon, pancakes, and waffles on the menu.

Eaten between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., at the very least, you will typically want to have a café con leche or espresso with milk to get your day going; however, if your taste buds are craving something sweeter, you can have a luxuriously layered Spanish coffee that's made with equal parts condensed milk and espresso. This is known as a café Bombón and the thick condensed milk serves as a base over which the espresso is layered. Stir the two together and sip on this sweet drink before you explore this country's beautiful cities. And don't worry, if a café con leche or café Bombon are not your preference, there are plenty of other Spanish coffee drinks you should try at least once.