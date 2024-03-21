Rice Paper And Fruit Make A Refreshing 2-Ingredient Snack

It doesn't take much effort to put together a cool, refreshing snack that can pick up even the dullest of afternoons. Wrapping your favorite fruits in sheets of rice paper can not only make for an aesthetically pleasing treat but also a delicious dish to bite into. When paired with yogurt-based dips, caramel sauces, homemade honey whipped cream, or drizzles of chocolate, you can make this easy-breezy recipe as sweet as you'd like.

While you can quickly wrap up cut-up pieces of fruit, you can also go the extra mile to make these bites as pretty as possible. The translucent rice paper offers a window to the colorful goodies that will be layered inside. Reach for fresh herbs and sprigs of mint leaves to contrast the colors, textures, and flavors of fruit, and consider sprinkling flakes of coconut and ground-up pieces of toasted nuts and sesame seeds into the assembly. Roll up these pieces just as you would a light and fresh spring roll made with vegetables and be on your way to biting into a juicy burst of goodness in no time.