Ina Garten Adds Pecorino Cheese To Scrambled Eggs For An Italian Twist

Eggs are both nutritious and easy on the pocketbook when it comes to planning weekly meals to feed a crowd. Not to mention, they are really versatile. Some people use ricotta cheese for the absolute creamiest scrambled eggs a mouth can experience while others believe cottage cheese unlocks the most velvety scrambled eggs. Not to give each of those cheeses their day in the sun, because they are both lovely additions to this meal, but if you want to give this dish an Italian twist, it's time to borrow from Ina Garten's playbook and add a little pecorino cheese to your scrambled eggs.

Eggs are among Garten's favorite go-to foods and when the Barefoot Contessa appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the celebrity chef shared her recipe for easy cacio e pepe scrambled eggs. What does pecorino cheese add to eggs? This sheep's milk cheese, which is aged anywhere from three to 12 months, is salty with a really sharp tang that adds a pop of flavor in a way that few other cheeses can. When you add pecorino romano cheese to scrambled eggs, it creates an umami flavor that complements the creamy elements of this dish.