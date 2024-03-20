The Soaking Tip To Keep In Mind When Making Homemade Hot Sauce

Chili peppers are a native Mexican crop that serve as the foundation of countless Mexican salsas and stewed meats. They've also traveled and proliferated throughout many global cuisines, from Asian chili oils and sambals to harissa and zhug in the Middle East to Cajun Tabasco sauce. If you're considering making your own hot sauce, soaking the chili peppers is a crucial step. Soaking chili peppers in a vinegar and salt or vinegar and sugar solution is a longstanding practice that both pickles the peppers and tempers their heat. In Mexico, soaking fresh or dried peppers in vinegar and sugar is one of many steps that fall under the preparation practices known as "desflemar," translated literally as "to remove phlegm."

Soaking chilis in vinegar or brine for anywhere from 12 hours to a week is a passive way to tenderize fresh chilis and rehydrate dried chilis, add tangy vibrant notes, and develop the flavors of the chili peppers. You can then transfer the pickled chilis and liquid to a saucepan to simmer, further developing the sweet, tangy, and spicy trifecta of flavors before blending into a smooth, velvety hot sauce. You can also add aromatics like shallots, onions, or garlic to the pickling solution for more depth of flavor. This quick-pickled foundation will extend hot sauce's shelf life for up to three months in the refrigerator.