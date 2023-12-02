The Importance Of Desflemar In Mexican Cooking

Mexican cuisine is among the most beloved in the world thanks to a wealth of unique and flavorful Mexican crops, including corn, beans, tomatoes, and chili peppers. Mexican cooking techniques, likewise, make the most of each ingredient: Corn is ground into meal for tortillas using the molcajete, the comal griddle is used to make everything from tacos to tortas, and guisados encompass countless stewed meats, vegetables, and starches. Chili peppers require a specific set of cooking techniques to help them impart the perfect balance of spice and zest that Mexican food is famous for.

A cooking technique known as desflemar encompasses the various methods by which Mexicans temper the heat and spiciness of chili peppers. In Spanish, desflemar literally translates to ¨expelling phlegm,¨ which makes sense when you consider the sinus-clearing effects a chili pepper can have. However, in the case of this set of cooking techniques, you'll remove the phlegm-inducing components from the chilies before adding them to a recipe. Desflemar removes the heat in order to let the chili pepper´s underlying flavors shine.

The infamously painful spiciness and heat of chilis come from a compound known as capsaicin, which concentrates in the white pithy part that connects the seeds to the fleshy walls of the chilies; you'll find it to a lesser extent in the flesh as well. The primary methods used to temper the heat, or "desflemar los chiles," consist of removing the pith and seeds before soaking peppers in a sugary, salty, or vinegary solution.